Udinese transfer market – Soldati denies: "Samardzic to Napoli? Difficult"

Udinese transfer market – Soldati denies: "Samardzic to Napoli? Difficult"

The president of the Friulian team totally denies the rumor of the imminent and possible passage of Lazar Samardzic to the Italian champions

President Franco Soldati intervened on Radio Kiss Kiss to take stock of the situation on the black and white market, but also on that of Napoli. Just in the last few hours the news had come out (reported by the newspaper La Repubblica) of an imminent agreement between the Italian champions and Udinese for Lazar Samardzic. In the last few minutes, a clear denial came from the president. Here are his words: “I don’t know if Napoli likes the Serbianyou should ask them directly. Lazar is a multifaceted footballer with great qualities, but above all he is a Udinese player. To date I find it very difficult that he can move“. Soldati is very sure of his statements and has returned every possible market rumor to the sender. Now we can do nothing but wait for the summer but the idea of ​​the Friulians on Lazar is clear to say the least. Changing the subject quickly, don’t lose the statements of nehuen perez. Here are his words <<

