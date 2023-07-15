Home » Udinese transfer market – Telenovela Becao at the end / The new team
by admin
The soap opera Rodrigo Becao is finally coming to an end. Here are all the latest on the Brazilian player owned by Udinese

We have an agreement. Rodrigo Becao is ready to leave the Juventus club permanently. The Udinese footballer knows that he will have to do a lot to continue to surprise as he did with Udinese. Now a new experience will arrive in Türkiye with a historic club like Fenerbache. Above all, there will be the possibility of playing in European competitions. A real success for a player who has grown enormously over the years in Udine. Udinese and the Turkish club have reached an agreement on the basis of ten million euros. The minimum amount required by the club in order to proceed with the completion of the operation. Now a new adventure will begin for Becao who after four seasons definitively says goodbye to the Friuli Venezia Giulia club. He will sign a contract worth almost two million euros per season. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss out on all the latest on the inbound market. Camara is a new Juventus player: the details

July 15th – 10.17am

