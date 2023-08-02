Udinese transfer market – The moment of truth for Pereyra / The choice

The moment of truth is coming for Argentine footballer Roberto Pereyra. In the next few hours there will be the decision of the midfielder

Arriva the moment of truth for the Juventus player Roberto Pereyra also nicknamed “El Tucu”. We have nominated the midfielder as “black and white” simply because his next team will certainly have those two club colours. The first choice is the one that leads to Turkey, more precisely to Besiktas. The Istanbul team currently plays in Europe and for this very reason it could become a very interesting team for the continuation of the career of the former River Plate footballer. The second option, on the other hand, is the one that would lead to a third marriage with the Friuli Venezia Giulia company. Udinese is not giving up in these hours the blow and wants to try until the end to convince the player who took the captain’s armband on his shoulders during the past season.

Matter of hours before it arrives the actual decision of the midfielder. The main reflection is that of changing habits. Logically moving from Italy to Türkiye should change completely and turn the page. Precisely for this reason he may prefer to stay at Udinese, in this way he would have the possibility of continuing in a city that welcomed him from a very young age and above all not having to completely change his life rhythms. Logical that the bianconeri do not play in Europe and this was a fundamental requirement for signing, but the Friulian team is preparing a team that could put all the clubs in difficulty.

We talk about a real 50/50 also because the two offers are very similar. Both are willing to offer a two-year offer 2.1 million a year. In this way it is up to the footballer to decide what could be the best path for his career finale. We will only see over time if Udinese will actually be able to secure a player with Tucu’s technical skills for another two years. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest on the market. A footballer is coming from the Old Lady <<

