Udinese transfer market – The new Becao arrives from Berlin: here is Baumgartl

Several players will change in Udine this summer and Rodrigo Becao also seems to be among them. Here is his possible replacement

Udinese begins to look around and the moment is not the easiest. The season is coming to an end and many players are already starting to think about their future. Among them there is also Rodrigo Becao. The Brazilian defender has a contract expiring in 2024 and this year’s is the last chance for the company managed by the Pozzos to be able to make a net profit from the rocky defender. Immediately after the farewell of the former CSKA of Moscow, however, we must throw ourselves on the market and look for a replacement that can make the same way. In the last few hours, a player has been identified who is doing very well in Germany, more precisely in Berlin. Let’s see specifically who we are talking about.

The last name that appeals to the Juventus management is that of Timo Baumgartl. The Union Berlin centre-back is completing a truly incredible season and one that no one would have ever expected on the eve. The team is in third place in the Bundesliga and is performing a real miracle as it has placed itself behind much more famous teams with bigger budgets such as RB Leipzig or Bayer Leverkusen. The footballer is now ready to show off after he went through a really tough time with testicular cancer. Here are all the teams interested in the class of 1997.

Serie A opens the race — See also The Beijing News - Good news never stops Not only Udinese, but also two teams in clear growth such as Monza of the Berlusconi and Sassuolo of the Squinzi family. The cost of the card won’t be very high given that the defender expires next season. There is talk of a negotiation around the two million euros. A real bargain for whoever wins the race. A defender who has already played more than 100 games in the Bundes and has always done so at the highest level. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest from Bruseschi. Beto is back in the group <<

April 21 – 10:43

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

