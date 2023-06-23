Udinese transfer market – The Udine-Turin axis is on fire / All the negotiations

In these hours, the axis that leads from Udine to the capital of Piedmont seems to be on fire. Let’s take a look at all the deals involved

The black and white team he knows he has to try to build a competitive team for next season. Right now a real axis is opening up with another club in our championship, a real rival. We are talking about the Toro in Ivan Juric. The team from the Piedmontese capital has shown interest in several players who are part of the Friulian club and consequently we will have to try to defend ourselves tooth and nail for the future. Let’s go and see in detail which players could be who in the next few hours will have to decide whether to stay in Udine or try a new experience on the other side of Northern Italy.

The first player is the captain of the bianconeri: Roberto “El Tucu” Pereyra. Without a shadow of a doubt we are talking about a player who makes quality his strong point and consequently the Argentine in the 3-4-2-1 would be perfectly behind the lone striker with plenty of room to make his game. Now it will be up to the player to decide since the only written offer seems to have been delivered by the Turin team. Not only Pereyra, however, given that even a central defender could follow the same path as the player who has already worn the shirt of one of the two Turin clubs.

The second noted special

Besides El Tucu also Rodrigo Becao the granata management likes it a lot. The amount needed to secure a player of these qualities is around ten million euros. At the moment the Bull has put some you are on the plate. We will see in the next few hours if there will be an approach or the distance remains unbridgeable. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss the latest on the outgoing market. The team wants to avoid insult to Lorenzo Lucca at all costs. Here is the point on the negotiation



