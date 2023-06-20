Udinese transfer market – Turin wants Becao / Challenge with Turkey

Turin wants Rodrigo Becao. The challenge with Turkey is ready to open. We’ll see what the perfect central defender decides for the 3-5-2

This morning the newspapers that talk about the Bull open with a strong interest in the Brazilian central defender Rodrigo Becao. A real auction is being planned for the player who wore the black and white shirt and also that of CSKA in Moscow. His contract expiring in 2024 and especially his last season can do nothing but increase the suitors following him every day. Recall that to date the only offer arrived at Udinese comes from Turkey, more precisely from Istanbul where Fenerbache has put eight million euros on the plate. For the Friulian team and the president Pozzo they are still too few. Toro confirms that he will sink the blow only in the event of the sale of Schuurs and at that point the negotiation would also be very short. Let’s not forget that the Milan club also remains at the door: Simone Inzaghi’s neroazzurri. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest on the outgoing market. Beto towards the farewell

June 20 – 09:39

