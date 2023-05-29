Udinese transfer market – Walace possible goodbye? The truth about the Brazilian

Udinese continues to work on the market ahead of next season. Patron Pozzo’s team has every interest in remaining competitive and above all (barring sensational injuries) trying in every way to make a difference both on and off the field. In these hours the first points are starting to be made in view of the summer negotiations. The player in particular who is at the center of the market is the Brazilian Walace. The boy who arrived from Germany has completed an excellent season and there are so many teams that have put him under observation. The latest in chronological order seems to be Olympique Marseille by Igor Tudor. The Croatian coach saw Walace take his first steps in Italy, as he led Udinese from June 2019 until the arrival of Luca Gotti. As a result, the two know each other very well indeed. At the moment, however, Udinese does not have no intention of giving up such an important player. It will really take a monstrous offer to allow Mr. Sottil to deprive himself of a midfielder with these qualities. In the meantime, don’t miss all the latest news from the market. Becao chose his next club <<