Udinese transfer market – Walace returns to Brazil? / It takes 10 million

Udinese knows that in Brazil they are crazy about the midfielder Walace, but at the moment he has no intention of selling it. The last team that seems to have stepped forward (in chronological order) is Felipe Melo’s Palmeiras. The bianconeri, however, were short and coincident. To get rid of Walace they want more or less one on the plate tens of millions of euros. It’s unlikely that any team from South America can put such a figure on the plate for a player who isn’t even very young and consequently doesn’t ensure an income in the immediate future. This news is positive for Udinese given that to date both the club and Mr. Sottil have decidedly little desire to sell a player like Walace who is proving to be a central pivot for the whole team. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest from the market. Here is the point on the Samardzic negotiation <<

July 28 – 09:39

