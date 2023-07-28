Home » Udinese transfer market – Walace returns to Brazil? / It takes 10 million
World

Udinese transfer market – Walace returns to Brazil? / It takes 10 million

by admin
Udinese transfer market – Walace returns to Brazil? / It takes 10 million

Udinese knows that Walace has many requests from Brazil, but at the moment they have no intention of depriving themselves of them. Here are all the latest

Udinese knows that in Brazil they are crazy about the midfielder Walace, but at the moment he has no intention of selling it. The last team that seems to have stepped forward (in chronological order) is Felipe Melo’s Palmeiras. The bianconeri, however, were short and coincident. To get rid of Walace they want more or less one on the plate tens of millions of euros. It’s unlikely that any team from South America can put such a figure on the plate for a player who isn’t even very young and consequently doesn’t ensure an income in the immediate future. This news is positive for Udinese given that to date both the club and Mr. Sottil have decidedly little desire to sell a player like Walace who is proving to be a central pivot for the whole team. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest from the market. Here is the point on the Samardzic negotiation <<

July 28 – 09:39

© breaking latest news

See also  China, birth rate at its lowest in 40 years

You may also like

Rustic Cinema: A Window to the World in...

Ángel Cuenca, Prominent Independence Leader of the Canary...

The 2023 Francophone Games will take place without...

Competition for the police 2023 | Info

Who should pay for a bachelorette party |...

freezes during a speech- TV Courier

China Urges Effective Actions to Prevent Escalation in...

In Las Vegas there is the most expensive...

At least six people have been killed by...

Why Did the Korean War Start and How...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy