Udinese transfer market – Walace wants Brazil / Pozzo sets the price

The Brazilian footballer wants at all costs to return to Brazil. Pozzo has no intention of selling it off and fixes the market price

Udinese could totally dismantle its midfield. Captain and midfielder Roberto “El Tucu” Pereyra has already said goodbye this season. At the same time there is also the very young Lazar Samardzic who is a dream for half of the championship and a goal for the remaining teams. In these hours there are no good news because also the Brazilian Walace confirmed (just like it did a single season ago) who would like return to his homeland: Brazil. It is unlikely that the club can deprive itself of its services, but since we know the market in Udine, the Pozzo family has already set the price tag. That’s how long it takes to secure Walace’s performance.

10 million euros. This is the request of the Friuli Venezia Giulia team. There is talk of a more than fair price for a player who has been leading the team for some time. To date, however, that figure has not yet been fielded by anyone and for this very reason the risk is that Walace may not return to Carioca land. There best offer received by the Italian company was six millions euros, fielded by Flamengo just over a year ago. Definitely too little to lose one of the cornerstones of this team outright.

The motivations

The player’s desire to get closer to his family is always the master in this situation. Walace is currently in Italy, but both his children and his wife have lived in Brazil for some time. A complex situation that the footballer would definitely like to fix. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss any updates on another upcoming deal. The Juventus club is trying to fix the attack and to do so they have to sell a few pieces. Here are the latest on Beto

