Udinese transfer market – We are working on the post Silvestri / Contacts for Trubin

The team continues to work ahead of the next championship matches. There is also no shortage of novelties on the market. The point about Trubin

The market when it comes to Udinese never Dies. In the last few hours, the Juventus club has experienced a real coup de theater and tried to snatch a very interesting goalkeeper from the best European clubs. We are talking about Anatoliy Trubin. The full-back has excelled in the last two Champions Leagues. Many will remember his great saves against the neroazzurri first by Antonio Conte and then by Simone Inzaghi. Now, however, he seems to be ready to land in a top tier championship and Udinese has tried to get ahead of everyone. Let’s check the first offer which was sent to the Donbass team.

Mostly Shaktar they were put on the plate nicely six million euros. A not negligible figure, but still insufficient for the Ukrainian leadership. Now we will see if some relaunch will arrive in the next few weeks and this negotiation can actually be closed. Surely it’s a top-level coup for the Juventus team who would settle goal for several seasons and would also do so with a player who has shown he can make a difference. At this point if it really were to arrive a full back like Trubin the hierarchies for the goalkeeper would also change.

A real ballot — With two goalkeepers of this value and this level it will be difficult to take a single decision throughout the season. The ballot would be open every Sunday and it will be up to coach Andrea Sottil to make the right decision every time. Surely the department would be reinforced in a very solid way and the goal would become composed of two extreme defenders of the highest order. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss the statements by Brazilian midfielder Walace on the eve of the last league match. The former Hamburg warns the Old Lady << See also Delta mutant strains have appeared in at least 98 countries and regions

June 3 – 09:51

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

