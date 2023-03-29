The Marseille coach’s statements are clear and tend to devalue an excellent championship like the Italian one. Tudor’s words

The Olympique Marseille coach had his say about the Italian and French championships in an interview for the most important newspaper in all of France: l’Equipe. His words weren’t exactly happy for our national football. Surely there have been some statements that have been made to discredit our championship even if to date the numbers speak of a clear superiority in white, red and green colors. Let’s not waste any more time and let’s go listen right away the words of Igor Tudor. We would like to remind everyone that Igor wore the Friuli Venezia Giulia club shirt as a coach.

“From sixth position onwards, there’s no match for Ligue 1 teams to be better than those in Serie A.” A strong statement that was also accompanied by a clear example: “If we played tomorrow Empoli-Strasbourg, Strasbourg would win by a large margin; Or Reims against Spezia, Reims would win easily”. According to the coach, there is not even a story in a hypothetical clash between the clubs that sail in the middle of the table. The interview is certainly not over and there are also other important statements on the market of the big names in European football.This is why, according to Tudor, the Premier League teams do not operate in Italy but only in France.

"The English buy players from Lorient, not in Italy. And this means that there are players here who have the qualities to enter the elite of football". Also in this case there are very strong statements that try in every way to discredit our championship. The statements of the former Hellas coach end here Verona who has certainly done a good job since he's been at Marseille.

