Udinese – Turkey takes the upper hand on the transfer market / Matchday

The Turkish nation takes over the Udinese market. There are two players very close to moving to Istanbul

Turkey he is raiding the Italian market and more specifically he is shopping for a team: Udinese. Two players are already very close to moving to an Istanbul club. The first is Rodrigo Becao which just today received yet another upward offer from Fenerbache. In this case, the team really seems to be able to win the match against Atalanta, given that they have put almost two million euros in salary on the plate. A figure that Gasperini’s team will hardly be able to sustain. However, the Goddess is betting on an agreement with the Juventus team given that they have offered two million more than the Gialloblù. Consequently we are preparing for a final sprint with several twists.

The second player, on the other hand, is no longer part of the club but continues to be an absolute protagonist. We are talking about Roberto Pereyra also known as “El Tucu”. The Argentinian talent has always done well both on and off the pitch, but now it seems the time has come for a new experience in world football. The last team to have them on the plate is a concrete offer il Besiktas. The club would like to entrust their midfield to the Argentine, but at the moment Tucu are still hesitant. Again, we’ll find out more as time goes on.

Still on the Tucu

We remember that Udinese remains at the door, with the former Watford player who continues to train in Udine but not in contact with the team. To date, only one club seems to be able to make the difference: Simone Inzaghi’s neroazzurri. Pereyra would like one last chance in a big club and consequently hopes that the Milan team will be able to fall back on his qualities until the end. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest on Lorenzo Lucca. His words in the conference

July 14, 2023 (change July 14, 2023 | 20:04)

