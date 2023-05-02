Home » Udinese – Two days until the Scudetto match: all the latest / The review
Udinese continues to work in view of the next championship matches. There are only six days to go until the end of the season and the team’s idea is to be able to make a difference even during these last meetings. It won’t be easy, but starting from the next meeting there word will be only one: to win.

A demanding match will be played this Thursday against a team of the highest order like Luciano Spalletti’s Napoli. The Neapolitan club is now sure of celebrating the title of Champion of Italy during the next championship match. Let’s not waste any more time let’s start with the review <<

