The Friulians, returning from Sunday’s draw with the Sassuolo, they are now called to ransom. The latest performances made the fans turn up their noses, even if the day before yesterday there was a clear improvement in the game, even if once again the defensive distractions ruined the party for the Juventus fans. Now we need to find unity and continue on the path traced by the coach. In the meantime, let’s see the most important news of the last 24 hours at Juventus <<