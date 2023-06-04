Home » Udinese – Under 20 World Cup with lights and shadows / The point on the zebras
World

Udinese – Under 20 World Cup with lights and shadows / The point on the zebras

Udinese – Under 20 World Cup with lights and shadows / The point on the zebras

The team is in a rather difficult situation. Meanwhile there are the under 20 stars who surprise everyone in Argentina

Udinese continues to to observe carefully his two jewels at the Under 20 World Cup. Coach Carmine Nunziata’s team continues to work admirably and just yesterday evening made it through to the semifinals. A result of great prestige that can do nothing but increase the expectations of these guys also in view of the future. Among the many players who have surprised thanks to their play there is also Simone Pafundi. In recent games, the class of 2006 has been sidelined to make room for Francesco Pio Esposito. Now we will see if in the next matches he will return to have an important role from the first minute. On the other hand there is a Matheus Martins who with his ten scored another assist last night. Except that his Brazil has been reassembled by Israel and is officially out of competition. A bad blow for the team that started with the underdogs. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest in view of the next match. Here are Sottil’s words at the press conference <<

June 4 – 09:02

