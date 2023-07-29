Home » Udinese-Union Berlin / The official formations: many surprises on the pitch
Udinese-Union Berlin / The official formations: many surprises on the pitch

Udinese-Union Berlin / The official formations: many surprises on the pitch

All in the field for the last test of the season which will be played in Austria. Sottil’s team will have to deal with Union today; the choices

Udinese is preparing for the last match of his Austrian withdrawal. Today’s opponent will be anything but underestimated, given that we’re talking about a good-level club that will play in the next Champions League like Union Berlin. Urs Fischer’s team has really climbed the hierarchies and is now ready to take and also take away several European satisfactions. Let’s not waste any more time and let’s go immediately to see what the official formations will be and consequently the choices of coach Andrea Sottil. Has the coach opted for the top players, or will he at least initially rely on the second lines? Let’s see in detail.

Udinese (3-5-2): Daniele Padelli; Nehuen Perez, Jaka Bijol, Adam Masina; Festy Ebosele, Oier Zarraga, Wallace, Sandi Lovric, Hassane Kamara; Florian Thauvin, Beto. Coach: Andrea Sottil

Union Berlin (3-5-2): Frederick Ronnow; Danilo Doekhi, Robin Knocke, Diogo Leite; Filip Juranovic, Lucas Tousart, Rani Khedira, Janis Haberer, Jerome Roussilion; Kevin Behrens, Datro Fofana. Mister: Us fishermen

The choices of the technicians

Today mister Andrea Sottil surprised everyone. There are several players on the pitch who are unlikely to start as owners as soon as things start to get serious. First of all there is goalkeeper Daniele Padelli. Today it’s the turn of the ex neroazzurro and champion of Italy. Marco Silvestri will start from the bench and we will only see him on the pitch during the match. In defense, the three starters who had their say against Leipzig were very confirmed. In the second half there will also have to be room for the Belgian centre-back Kabasele. In midfield, a day of rest for Lazar Samardzic and a starting shirt for the new arrival Zarraga who did very well in the 45 minutes played against the Germans this Wednesday. In attack, however, no surprises. Always from the first minute Florian Thauvin and Beto. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss out on all the latest on players. Here are the words of Marco Silvestri <<

