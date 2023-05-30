Home » Udinese – Very active management, between the market and the championship / The review
World

by admin
90 minutes separate the Udinese players from the beginning of the holidays. A season that had two sides and is finally coming to an end. It won’t be easy to be able to make a difference on the playing field, but the goal remains to honor until the end the only competition left to the Friuli Venezia Giulia club.

This Sunday at the Dacia Arena will arrive another team completely mentally emptied and unlikely to be able to play a good match. We are talking about Max Allegri’s Old Lady. A great team that, due to off-field matters, finds itself in an unpleasant situation. Let’s not waste any more time let’s start with the review <<

