Udinese over the years has always distinguished itself in finding and building young talents. The Bianconeri’s scouting network is among the best in Europe, capable of bringing players of the caliber of Molina, DePaul and many others. Among the many who have become all-round players in Udine, there is someone who has grown up outside the walls of the Dacia Arena. Among them is certainly William Vicarauthentic revelation of the last Serie A seasons.

The Friulian goalkeeper is making a lot of noise in Italy and abroad for his performances between the posts. “I am extremely proud and proud of my career”, he told the Gazzetta dello Sport. “I have climbed all the steps that have allowed me to be who I am now. An essential force from which I cannot detach myself. I was behind Meret in the only year in the Udinese youth team, in the Primavera. I was second to Audero in Venice and to Cragno in Cagliari“.

Vicar's words — His talent has attracted the attention of Napoli, but not only. On what will happen after Empoli, he clarified: "Future? It's all to be written. But now there is one salvation to be conquered starting on Saturday with Spezia. The goal is fundamental for us and for the club. I wouldn't be today's vicar without everything Empoli has given me".

