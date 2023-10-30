Udinese – Walace sets the first limits: “I will do even more”

The Brazilian midfielder begins to put the first stakes on the pitch. The footballer’s idea is to continue to do more and more

The Brazilian Walace is looking forward to making a difference on the playing field. We are talking about a footballer of excellent workmanship and also excellent level, but at the start of the season he has clearly disappointed expectations. At the end of the match against Monza, the Brazilian’s statements regarding Udinese arrived. Here are his words.

“I think I can do even moreI’m working for this.” Clear words from one of the most subdued players at the start of the season. “We reacted, we could have done better in the first half. We went down despite wanting to win. Unfortunately it didn’t happen, but we made a point.”

