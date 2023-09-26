Home » Udinese / Walace: “We always want to win, but…”
Udinese / Walace: “We always want to win, but…”

The Udinese player made some statements to DAZN after the match against Fiorentina

At the end of the match lost against Fiorentina, the Udinese playerWalace analyzed the match on the microphones of DAZN. The Friulians were unable to obtain even one point against the Viola and this further compromises their ranking position in terms of the battle for survival.

Walace: “We need to understand what to improve”

We always want to win, so do the fans. Unfortunately in football it doesn’t work like that. LThe only thing we can do is work. Tomorrow we will see what to improve and we will move forward.”

