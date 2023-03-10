The Portuguese center forward is one of the great certainties of this team. Here’s who with him is ready for a shirt from the first minute

Udinese continues to work in an important way in view of the next championship matches. We’re talking about a team that really wants to win again and as a result is preparing for a real battle which will be next Saturday against Empoli coached by Paolo Zanetti. A double training session was staged today on the Bruseschi training fields which tries to help the players in every way to keep their guard up. There are still many question marks in view of the kick-off and among these there is also the one concerning Beto’s new sidekicksince everything could change.

In recent weeks, the Nigerian striker has played from the first minute Isaac Success. His performances, however, were far from unforgettable and in the end the ex Watford continues to carry a not exactly pleasant record. To date he is the player in our league to have made the most shots without ever scoring. We need to keep working, but for a Udinese team that needs points and above all to score again, Success can’t be a starter without any problems. It is no coincidence that in the last few hours we are working on another possible choice from the first minute.

The owner — Barring sensational twists, there could be a very important footballer like the first minute Tucu Pereyra. His ailments should have been eliminated. Consequently, one could point to his return behind another attacker and certainty (as mentioned above): Beto. If yet another forfeit from the Argentine arrives, the lead that could lead to the French attacker should not be excluded Florian Thauvin, still looking for a noteworthy proof. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss out on the latest from the incoming market. A new bomber under observation. Here is the striker of the future << See also It turns out that this magical picture of Messi came from a Chinese photographer: he was noticed by the deity and won an award--fast technology--technology changes the future

