Udinese – Will Beto and Arslan be there on Sunday? / The point from Bruseschi

Will the two most important players for the Juventus team be here this Sunday: Beto and Tolgay Arslan? Here is the definitive answer

Udinese showed up at the Stadio Olimpico without two key players such as Tolgay Arslan and the Portuguese Beto. A really difficult situation for a club that has always wanted to have a say in him and that without these two players has seen the start of a much more difficult match. Recovering them in view of the next championship commitments is fundamental to say the least and could make all the difference in the world in this season finale. Let’s check with Turkish and Portuguese will be ready for the next championship match. Otherwise it will be up to Mr. Sottil to make all the necessary assessments.

Just today training will resume at the Bruseschi sports center in view of the next championship matches. A matter of hours before discovering the updates on the conditions of the two players mentioned above in the best possible way. Even if they are not available today, there is still trust, also because both have found a simple flu that can be fought. Matter of days before Beto and Arslan return to their best form and can start making a difference on the Dacia Arena pitch. The challenge with Cremonese is approaching and missteps are no longer allowed.

Return immediately as owner

It will be difficult for Arslan to snatch a shirt from the first minute, a different story for Beto. Udinese absolutely cannot do without of the former Portimonense footballer and can’t wait for the next championship match to start in order to put him back at the center of the attack. His goals are like bread, especially in a difficult moment like this. Ten at the moment the signatures of the first striker who could exceed his personal best of eleven in the course of these last eight matches. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the statements by the director of the technical area on the summer transfer market. Pierpaolo Marino takes stock of the future <<

