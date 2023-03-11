Home World Udinese wins again and hooks up with Juve, the crisis continues for Empoli | First page
Udinese wins again and hooks up with Juve, the crisis continues for Empoli | First page

Udinese wins again and hooks up with Juve, the crisis continues for Empoli | First page

At the Castellani, Udinese beat Empoli 1-0in the first match on Saturday of the 26th day of A league. With this external success, leading the signature of Becaothe team of Subtle rises to 35 points, hooking Juventus and Bologna in seventh placewhile that of Zanetti remains firm at 28. Both teams had not won in six games: Udinese smiles again, for Empoli, the third knockout in a row, the period of crisis continues.

In the first half a great chance to party. For Udinese, a shot of Success he is providentially saved by Parisi on the goal line. For Empoli, a header by Satriano is parried by Silvestri with a good save, and on the rebound Caputo kick out.

In the second half Udinese starts well and in the 54th minute goes on the net thanks to a header by Becao who, deflected by Luperto, beats Perisan. Empoli reacts well and goes close to equalizing with Baldanzi on a couple of occasions, one ending up out and the other being rejected by Silvestri.

