Home » Udinese – Words from Abankwah, Axel and Cocetta: “We thank the team”
World

Udinese – Words from Abankwah, Axel and Cocetta: “We thank the team”

by admin
Udinese – Words from Abankwah, Axel and Cocetta: “We thank the team”

Here are the words of the three Juventus debutants in this entertaining evening for all Juventus fans. Don’t miss their statements

An endless season comes to an end for Andrea Sottil’s team. Here are the statements of the players at the end of the last match against the Old Lady. At the end of the meeting, all the rookies of the day spoke. Before Abankwah, then Guessand and finally Cocetta. Let’s go and listen to all their statements at the end of this intense match.

James Abankwah, are you happy with your first-minute debut for Udinese?

Axel Guessand, I’ll ask you the same question your partner asked. Tell us your thoughts on today’s match

Nicolò Cocetta what a debut it was, you also made a couple of very interesting speeches.

I’m really very happy. First of all I thank all my comrades and also the coach for trusting me. Special thanks to my comrades for all the guidance they gave me and the big hand I got thanks to them. Playing in this stadium is fantastic and above all doing it for the first time in Serie A.

James, you had a good game. Too bad about the injury, but is that okay?

Axel, your match? You were up against Di Maria, Chiesa and Milik, are you happy with your performance?

June 4, 2023 (change June 4, 2023 | 23:35)

© breaking latest news

See also  The pound has crashed again!Truss insists tax cuts are the right thing to do or spark fresh market turmoil

You may also like

In prison for a flower. In Hong Kong...

Gerry Scotti, the pain of separation from his...

Clash of police and demonstrators at a protest...

Arrested producer who threatened Vučić | Info

Tomorrow 24-hour strike of public and private bus...

Trapani Birgi radio survey on Monday 05 June...

Udinese-Juventus | Top and Flop: Silvestri superlative. I...

Ukraine President Zelensky Says Ready for Counteroffensive –...

Confession of the mother of two victims from...

Emina Jahović on her ex-husband and new boyfriend...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy