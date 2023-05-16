Home » Udinese – Work resumes, head to the biancocelesti / Press review
Udinese – Work resumes, head to the biancocelesti / Press review

Udinese – Work resumes, head to the biancocelesti / Press review

You absolutely have to turn the page. The defeat against Fiorentina must simply be a starting point for the Juventus team that wants to end the season in the best possible way. It won’t be easy to be able to make a difference and above all put all the opponents of this period in difficulty.

Sunday afternoon will take to the field and it will be done against Maurizio Sarri’s biancocelesti. We’re talking about a high-level team fighting for the Champions League, certainly not an easy match for Andrea Sottil’s men. Let’s not waste any more time let’s start with the press review <<

