uefa expels juventus from europe | Sports

It is unlikely that Dušan Vlahović will stay at Juventus in case UEFA really suspends Juventus and expels him from European competitions.

Source: Profimedia

Juventus is sinking deeper and deeper! After being stripped of 10 points in Serie A due to financial irregularities, now the punishment could be even worse. The investigations into the financial sins of Juventus have not stopped, and now the “old lady” could be left without Europe because of it.

After the decision to deduct ten points, they practically ran out of points Champions League because they are five points behind Milan. However, it seems that their place in the Europa League or the Conference League is secured, but UEFA is threatening them with expulsion from all competitions.

As “Gazeta delo Sport” reports, UEFA is ready to additionally punish Juventus because the club’s management does not give up on the idea of ​​creating a Superleague of the rich in which the best European clubs would play and which would be closed. That project was conceived by the richest clubs of the old continent with the intention of competing with the Champions League and wiping it off the map.

The first man of UEFA, Aleksandar Čeferin, is angry about the continuation of these plans even after the departure of the mastermind of this project, Andrea Agnelli, from the club, and plans to punish Juventus by banning them from playing in Europe for at least a year. It would also be an additional economic blow to Juve, which is already in big trouble and may have to sell because of that Dušan Vlahović.

Follow all sports news in one place, be part of it Mondo sports community on Viber!