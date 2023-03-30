UEFA issued a series of sanctions to Partizan due to the behavior of the fans during the match with Sherif from Tiraspol.

Source: ‚Mondo/ Goran Sivački

UEFA fined Partizan for the behavior of the fans in the match with Sherif from Tiraspol in the knockout phase of the Conference League! The club was fined a total of 121,250 euros, as well as the closure of part of the stands. In addition, Partizan was given a suspended sentence, so that part of the stadium will be closed to the public if similar violations are repeated in the next two years.

The match played on February 23 turned out to be fatal in black and white, and UEFA explained in detail why the Serbian club was punished. The reason for the punishment is the racist behavior of the fans during the match against the team from Moldova.

FK Partizan is fined 20,000 euros and the partial closure of the Partizan stadium, which will consist of at least 2,000 seats, during the next match in the UEFA competitions hosted by the club, due to the racist behavior of the fans. That part of the stadium will be closed conditionally for two years, from the date of this decision.

FK Partizan is fined 3,500 euros for setting off fireworks

FK Partizan is fined 57,750 euros for throwing fireworks

FK Partizan is fined 22,000 euros for blocking the passage for fans

FK Partizan is fined 18,000 euros for running onto the field

Partizan will now have to be careful because the conditional punishment can become permanent, and in addition, if the offense is repeated, the black and whites face a more serious punishment because UEFA has a habit of issuing increasingly severe punishments for each new case. Here are the details of the match with Sherif in Belgrade: