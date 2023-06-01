UFO public hearing: Five discoveries by NASA’s UFO panel – BBC News 中文

Mike Wendling

BBC reporter

6 hours ago

Truly unexplained phenomena account for only a small fraction of the roughly 800 reports of unidentified flying objects that U.S. authorities have investigated over decades, a team of researchers said.

NASA set up a panel last year to explain the agency’s work on so-called unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAPs).

A “UAP” is defined as a sighting “that cannot be identified as an aircraft or a scientifically known natural phenomenon”.

The panel held its first public hearing on Wednesday (May 31).

Here are a few revealing moments among them.

Many phenomena can be explained, others remain a mystery

“We have 50 to 100 new reports every month,” said Sean Kirkpatrick, director of the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO), a division of the U.S. Department of Defense.

But he said those sightings that were “really possibly anomalous” accounted for only 2% to 5% of the entire database.

During the hearing, a video captured by a U.S. Navy aircraft over the western United States showed a series of points of light flying across the night sky. Military planes failed to intercept the objects, which were later discovered to be a civilian airliner bound for a major airport.

Other sightings were more mysterious.

Background: What Are UFO Public Hearings?

image captiontext, NASA holds public hearing on UFOs.

It was the first public meeting on the subject in NASA's decades of research into the UFO phenomenon.

Richard Gray, editor of the BBC Future column, reports that the phenomenon of unidentified flying objects (UFOs) has long been stigmatized – many people don’t think it should belong to the scope of rational scientific research, but Hosting the conference is a clear sign that NASA now wants to take the subject seriously, and that the scientific community is increasingly willing to speak openly and truthfully about the possibility of extraterrestrial life.

This is the first time that NASA has held a public meeting on UFO research, and a detailed report will be released in July

A task force formed last year studies UAP data — defined as “events observed in the sky that cannot be identified as aircraft or scientifically known natural phenomena.”

NASA’s research differs from the U.S. Department of Defense’s investigation of unidentified aerial phenomena, which is a research operation led by U.S. intelligence personnel

A 2021 Pentagon report stated that of 144 sightings by military pilots since 2004, only one remains unexplained. Officials don’t want to rule out the possibility that the object came from extraterrestrial life.

Privacy rights stand in the way of NASA investigation

Kirkpatrick also mentioned that privacy concerns limited NASA’s investigations.

“We can point our largest collection instruments at the entire planet at any time we want,” he said.

“A lot of what we have is around the contiguous continental United States,” he said. “Most people … don’t like us pointing our harvesting instruments at your backyard.”

image captiontext, Scott Kelly is a former astronaut and pilot with decades of experience. He told a story about an optical illusion.

Microwave oven and cartoon balloons

UAP-related data is often difficult to decipher and easily misinterpreted.

David Spergel, chairman of NASA’s UAP team, mentioned that Australian researchers had intercepted a burst of radio waves.

“It was structured in such a strange way that people couldn’t figure out what was going on. Then they started noticing that a lot of it was concentrated around lunchtime,” he said.

It turned out that the highly sensitive equipment used by the researchers picked up the microwaves they emitted when they microwaved their lunch.

Scott Kelly is a former astronaut and pilot with decades of experience. He told a story about an optical illusion.

He was flying near Virginia Beach with his co-pilot, who was “convinced we just passed a UFO”.

“I didn’t see it. We turned back and found it was a Simpsons cartoon — a balloon.”

Stigma and Harassment Impact Study

Spergel also said that commercial pilots are very reluctant to report sightings because of stereotypes about flying saucers.

“One of our goals is to dispel these stereotypes,” he said, “because for UAP, high-quality data is needed to answer big questions.”

Some scientists also face online harassment for their work in the field.

“Harassment will only lead to more stigma in the UAP field, seriously hinder the scientific process, and dampen the confidence of others to study this important topic,” said Nicola Fox, NASA’s science director.

Has NASA’s practice changed?

image captiontext, Do Americans believe in aliens? (Pictured is a visitor to the Space Museum).

One reason Wednesday’s hearing was notable was a change in NASA’s approach. The agency has spent decades uncovering the truth about UFOs.

At the end of the hearing, the research team answered questions from the public. One of the questions was "What is NASA covering up?"