UFO Robot Grendizer returns to show itself in a gameplay trailer

Microids today released a new trailer showing the gameplay of UFO Robot Grendizer: The Feast of Wolvesan action game dedicated to the famous 80s robot that will follow the first narrative arc of the cartoon, making us relive the most famous moments.

In addition to the story and the settings, the game will also present the original soundtrack of the cartoon, re-orchestrated and renewed for the occasion.

Here is the new video below, while we remind you that UFO Robot Grendizer: The Feast of Wolves is expected on November 14th.

MX Video – UFO Robot Grendizer: The Feast of Wolves

