Microids today revealed the gameplay, via a trailer and some images, of UFO Robot Grendizer: The Banquet of Wolvesthe game dedicated to the famous robottone Japanese created by Go Nagai expected on our consoles by the end of the year.

The publisher also announced that the game will also be accompanied by a Collector’s Edition of which for now the content is not known and which will be revealed shortly.

UFO Robot Grendizer: The Banquet of Wolves will follow the first story arc of the anime series, giving players the chance to revisit the most iconic moments of this epic adventure. Fans of the series will be thrilled to know that the game will feature the memorable theme music from the anime, re-orchestrated for an even more immersive experience. These musical themes were a crucial part of the success of the anime and now players will be able to enjoy them in an interactive way. Here is the official description provided by the publisher:

Based on the famous anime adapted from Go Nagai’s UFO Robot Grendizer manga, this new action game will grant nostalgic players the chance to play as Duke Fleed and his amazing robot and experience epic adventures. A unique opportunity to dive headfirst into an iconic pop culture universe full of bravery, betrayal and sensational battles! The cult animated series was one of the first successful exports of Japanese animation in the late 1970s. We all remember the iconic Grendizer battles and weaponry used to defeat the forces of King Vega as he launched attacks on Earth from his secret base hidden on the dark side of the moon. Are you ready for a legendary return?