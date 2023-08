Microids today released a new gameplay footage of UFO Robot Grendizer: The Banquet of Wolvesthe action game dedicated to the masterpiece of Go Nagai coming on November 14th. The video focuses this time on the gameplay on board the Spacerthe spacecraft used by Grendizer to move and fight flying enemies.

