Uganda, attack in a school. At least 41 dead, mostly children, several kidnapped

At least 41 people have died in a terrorist attack on a school in western Uganda, two kilometers from the Democratic Republic of Congo. Among the victims, 38 were students of the institute, Kasese district commissioner said, Joe Walusimbi.

The bodies found in Lhubiriha Secondary School, Mpondwe, were transferred to Bwera hospital. Eight surviving pupils are in critical condition. But at least twenty students are missing from the appeal, who were allegedly kidnapped by militiamen of the Allied Democratic Forces (Adf), who set fire to the dormitory and looted a grocery store.

The attackers are believed to be in Congolese territory, as reported by the Ugandan police. This would be the second attack attributed to the ADF in less than a year.

The militia, of Islamist origin, has long opposed the government of the Ugandan president Yoweri Museveni, ally of the United States. The ADF is a group founded in the early 1990s in Uganda, then forced to flee to eastern Congo, where many rebels are able to operate due to the limited control that the central government exercises over the country.

The state has long been trying to contain the violent activities of the rebels, who have ties to the Islamic State. Ugandan authorities launched joint air and artillery strikes in Congo against militants in 2012, promising to track them “at home and abroad”.

