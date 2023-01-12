Uganda declares end to Ebola outbreak

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, January 12. The Ugandan government announced on the 11th that the new round of Ebola outbreak that broke out in the central part of the country in September last year has ended.

Ugandan Minister of Health Jane Ruth Azeng attended a ceremony celebrating the end of the epidemic in Mubende on the same day. Uganda’s current round of Ebola outbreak first broke out there, and later spread to the capital Kampala.

Uganda has gone 42 consecutive days without a new case of Ebola, Azen said. According to the standards of the World Health Organization, the longest incubation period of Ebola virus is 21 days, and the epidemic will be declared over if there are no new cases after an observation period twice the length of the incubation period.

On September 21, 2022, in Mubende District, Uganda, medical staff walk in the Ebola treatment center.Published by Xinhua News Agency (Photo by Nicholas Kachoba)

The WHO also issued a statement on the same day, confirming that the new round of Ebola epidemic in Uganda is over. WHO Director-General Tan Desai said that Uganda’s victory over the epidemic has benefited from the cooperation of its early warning system, flow investigation and tracking, medical treatment and other prevention and control measures.

According to Agence France-Presse, Uganda’s epicenters of the epidemic, Mubende and Kasanda, were locked down for two months.

There are more than 140 confirmed cases in this round of the epidemic, including more than 50 deaths. The World Health Organization believes that the transmissibility and lethality of the current Ebola virus strain is lower than that of the previous strain in the Democratic Republic of Congo (Kinshasa). From 2018 to 2020, nearly 2,300 people in the Democratic Republic of Congo died in the Ebola epidemic.

There is currently no vaccine against this circulating strain of Ebola virus.

The Ebola virus is mainly infected through contact with the blood, body fluids, secretions, excreta, etc. of infected people or animals, which can cause Ebola hemorrhagic fever. The main clinical manifestations are fever, bleeding, and damage to multiple organs. Up to 50% to 90%.

Uganda has had multiple previous Ebola outbreaks, with the 2000 outbreak killing more than 200 people. (Wang Hongbin)