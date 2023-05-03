Home » Uganda, minister killed by his bodyguard
Charles Engola, a minister with responsibility for labor in the Ugandan government, was shot dead by his bodyguard. The killer would later take his own life, according to reports from the Associated Press citing local media. Engola was killed in his home, in a suburb of the capital Kampala, in what is interpreted as the outcome of a private dispute between the two.

Maybe a dispute over the bodyguard’s payments

Ugandan army spokesman Felix Kulayigye said in a brief statement that an “unfortunate incident” led to Engola’s killing. “We will inform the public about the details as we jointly investigate the matter,” Kulayigye said on Twitter.

The reasons for the dispute are not clear, but the media speculate that it may have been a dispute over the – missed – payments to the bodyguard. “Witnesses say the soldier was screaming that he hadn’t been paid for a long time, despite working for a minister,” the online newspaper reports. NilePos t.

The incident is set to have repercussions in a country where other high-profile officials have been killed in gun attacks over the years. In 2021, a former Ugandan army chief was injured and his daughter killed when gunmen fired at their vehicle in Kampala.

