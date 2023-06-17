Home » Uganda, school under attack by rebels: 25 dead
World

Uganda, school under attack by rebels: 25 dead

Uganda, school under attack by rebels: 25 dead

KAMPALA. School under attack by rebels in Uganda, near the border with Congo. According to the Ugandan police, at least 25 are dead. A dormitory was set on fire and a grocery store looted. The 25 bodies were recovered and transferred to Bwera hospital. Eight other people are in critical condition. The school is located about 2 kilometers from the Congo border. It is not yet clear whether there are students among the dead. In addition, the attackers may have kidnapped some people before fleeing, and being chased by the Ugandan military

