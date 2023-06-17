Uganda, terrorist attack against a school: 41 dead, 38 are students. “Action by a group linked to Isis”

I am 41 people killed during a terrorist attack against secondary school Lhubirihaa Spoondistrict of Kasese, in Ugandanot far from the border with the Democratic Republic of Congo. According to what was declared by the mayor of the Ugandan village, there would be among the dead 38 studentstogether with a guard e two members of the local community, the latter killed outside the institute. Authorities also fear that other students have been kidnapped during the raid.

The facts date back to the night between 16 and 17 June: as reported by Daily Expressarmy and police are now engaged in a search operation for the armed men – who according to the latest information have been identified – in the national park of Virunga. According to the authorities, those responsible for the attack are the Allied Democratic Forces (Adf)group of Islamic rebels already accused of other attacks against civilians in recent years, particularly against communities in remote areas of the Eastern Congo.

In the bedroom attached to the affected institution, a private school with over 60 students – most of whom are boarding schools – which is located about two kilometers from the border, around fifty students were sleeping at the time of the offensive. The bedroom would be given at flames and nearby it would have been looted also a grocery store.

The bodies were later recovered and transferred to hospital Holy, while eight other people are currently in critical condition. As disclosed by the general of the army ofUganda Dick Olum, some guys would be burned or beaten to deathwhile most female students would have been kidnapped.

Joe Walusimbian official representing the president of theUganda a Kasesehe told theAssociated Press that the authorities are still verifying the exact number of victims and abducteesadding that during the attack, “Some bodies were burned beyond recognition.”

The ADF (Allied Democratic Forces) has long been opposed to the government of the Ugandan president Yoweri Musevenially of the United States for security, which has been in power since 1986. Founded in the early 90s in Ugandathe group was then forced to flee to eastern Congo, where many rebels are able to operate thanks to limited control by the central government.

The ADF is affiliated to the Islamic state and the latest attack dates back to last March, when at least 19 people were killed in Congo by suspected militants. For years, the Ugandan authorities have promised to trace ADF militants “at home and abroad”. In 2021, Uganda launched joint air and artillery strikes in Congo against rebels.

Winnie Kiizaan influential political leader and former lawmaker in the region, condemned the “cowardly attack” on Twitterstating that “the attacks on schools are unacceptable and constitute a serious violation of the children’s rights“, given that schools should always represent “a safe place for every student”.