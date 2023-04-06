This country is ready to send its soldiers to the capital of Russia.

Ugandan President Muhozi Kainerugaba’s son said he would send troops to defend Moscow in the event of an “imperialist” threat.

“Call me a ‘Putinist’ if you want, but Uganda should send soldiers to defend Moscow if the imperialists ever threaten it. The West is wasting time with useless pro-Ukrainian propaganda,” the president’s son, a staunch supporter of Vladimir Putin, wrote on Twitter.

On Thursday, he also announced the creation of a television and radio channel that will carry his “MK” brand, and this month he also announced his candidacy for the presidential elections in 2026. Uganda abstained from voting at the UN on the Ukrainian conflict, including one in February on the first anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which called on Moscow to withdraw its troops from the country, writes Africannews.

In July, during Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov’s tour of Africa, Kaynerugaba said, referring to Russia: “How can we be against someone who has never hurt us?” Russia has traditionally had strong ties to Africa due to its support for independence movements on the continent that were then fighting colonial powers.

And when it comes to sending soldiers, we should remind that the Russian president invited another 147,000 recruits to go into legal military service. Vladimir Putin has ordered more troops to be deployed amid his war strategy in Ukraine. He said: “There will be no recruitment in the new Russian constituent territories – Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics and Zaporozhye and Kherson Oblasts. Recruits recruited in other Russian constituent territories will not be sent to serve in those regions.”

The spring recruitment campaign will last until July 15, and as the representative of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, Rear Admiral Vladimir Tsimlyansky, said earlier, no military servicemen will be sent to the conflict zone in Ukraine.. He explained that the number of soldiers under contract and mobilized is quite sufficient to solve the set war goals.

But in reality, many experts see this as a smokescreen, according to the Daily Mirror. Once they sign, they can be sent to the front line. Thousands are feared to have died among those recruited last year.

