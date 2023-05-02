Uganda’s parliament has approved a new bill against LGBTQ+ people

The Parliament of Uganda has approved a new bill that criminalizes people who belong to a sexual minority. The bill, which to become law must be signed by the country’s president, is a new version of the one that was approved by parliament in March but then not signed by the president.

Specifically, despite having expressed discriminatory positions towards homosexual people in the past, President Yoweri Museveni had refused to sign the first bill – much criticized by many humanitarian organizations and by some foreign governments – because it criminalized even the mere fact of identifying as gay, lesbian, bisexual, trans or queer.

The new bill, which like the previous one may not be signed by Museveni, is less extreme on certain aspects but is still quite discriminatory, more so than in most other African countries. The new bill provides that “homosexual acts” and not identifying as gay, lesbian, bisexual, trans or queer are punished. Among other things, however, it still provides for the death penalty for some cases of homosexuality.

The new bill was voted by a large majority of the Ugandan parliament: only one MP voted against. Also this time Museveni could not sign the bill and send it back: in this case the parliament could still approve it with a two-thirds majority.