Home » Ugl Catania, tomorrow the congress for the election of the new territorial secretary in the presence of the national secretary Francesco Paolo Capone. The outgoing Musumeci points to reconfirmation
World

Ugl Catania, tomorrow the congress for the election of the new territorial secretary in the presence of the national secretary Francesco Paolo Capone. The outgoing Musumeci points to reconfirmation

by admin
Ugl Catania, tomorrow the congress for the election of the new territorial secretary in the presence of the national secretary Francesco Paolo Capone. The outgoing Musumeci points to reconfirmation

by blogsicilia.it – ​​2 hours ago

The UGL congress for the election of the new territorial secretary will be held tomorrow, starting at 10, in the conference room of the “Nettuno” hotel in Catania. The meeting will start with the final report of the mandate of the outgoing secretary Giovanni…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Ugl Catania, tomorrow the congress for the election of the new territorial secretary in the presence of the national secretary Francesco Paolo Capone. The outgoing Musumeci points to reconfirmation appeared 2 hours ago in the online newspaper blogsicilia.it ».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Rome Cecchignola, girl left alone in car found dead in via dei Fucilieri

You may also like

Dara Bubamara song Geto glamor written for Teodora...

Serbia Slovakia European Championship | Sport

Donald Trump offered to buy “food for everyone!”,...

Tornado in Texas, hundreds injured and at least...

Serbia beat Jordan Dejan Joveljić scored two goals...

Canada, first day signed by Mercedes with Hamilton...

Pope Francis has been discharged from the Gemelli...

Green light from EU countries to nuclear energy...

Putin: “NATO is dragged into the war in...

Ukraine, they wait for hours for the commander...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy