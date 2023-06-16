Ugl Catania, tomorrow the congress for the election of the new territorial secretary in the presence of the national secretary Francesco Paolo Capone. The outgoing Musumeci points to reconfirmation

by blogsicilia.it – ​​2 hours ago

The UGL congress for the election of the new territorial secretary will be held tomorrow, starting at 10, in the conference room of the “Nettuno” hotel in Catania. The meeting will start with the final report of the mandate of the outgoing secretary Giovanni…

