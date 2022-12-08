UK announces energy partnership with US

The British government issued a statement on the 7th that in order to maintain its energy security and reduce current energy prices, the UK has reached an agreement with the United States to establish an energy partnership.

Under the deal, the U.S. will export at least 9 billion to 10 billion cubic meters of liquefied natural gas to the U.K. and other European countries through U.K. ports in the coming year, more than doubling 2021 levels, the U.K. government statement said. In addition, the two countries will also advance cooperation in projects such as nuclear energy, hydrogen energy, offshore wind energy and electric vehicles. British Prime Minister Sunak said on the 7th that the energy partnership established by the United Kingdom and the United States will reduce British prices and help end Europe’s energy dependence on Russia.

U.S. Energy Dominance Over Europe Will Be Strengthened

Public opinion believes that the establishment of an energy partnership between the UK and the US will further consolidate the US’s energy dominance over Europe.

Since the outbreak of the Russia-Uzbekistan conflict, the European Union has imposed multiple rounds of sanctions on Russia. The backlash effect has caused many European countries to face an energy crisis and instead import a large amount of American energy, allowing the United States to make a lot of money. Thanks to Europe’s large purchases, the U.S. Energy Information Administration data shows that the U.S. will become the world‘s largest LNG exporter in the first half of 2022. According to previous US media reports, the price of European countries importing energy from the United States is four times the cost of purchasing the same energy in the United States. The U.S. can earn more than $150 million for every shipment of liquefied natural gas exported to Europe.

Facing the windfall US, Europe has been criticizing it constantly. Some analysts pointed out that the United States is taking advantage of Europe in the energy field for its own benefit, which may further impact the strategic mutual trust between the two sides. However, in the context of continuous energy shortages, Europe can only be forced to sacrifice certain economic interests, which is a major blow to Europe’s strategic autonomy.