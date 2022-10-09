LONDON – The British Deputy Minister of Transport Conor Burns he was dismissed from office and suspended as a member of parliament following allegations of “improper behavior” and sexual harassment. The fact he is accused of took place late at night in a Birmingham hotel bar during the recent annual Conservative Party conference.
According to
See also Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs: After the agreement is reached, the International Atomic Energy Agency can obtain surveillance data in Iran’s nuclear facilities | Iran | International Atomic Energy Agency |