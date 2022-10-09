Home World UK Deputy Transport Minister Burns dismissed for sexual harassment
UK Deputy Transport Minister Burns dismissed for sexual harassment

UK Deputy Transport Minister Burns dismissed for sexual harassment

LONDON – The British Deputy Minister of Transport Conor Burns he was dismissed from office and suspended as a member of parliament following allegations of “improper behavior” and sexual harassment. The fact he is accused of took place late at night in a Birmingham hotel bar during the recent annual Conservative Party conference.

