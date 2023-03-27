An oil spill has been reported in southern England. It happened in Poole, Dorset. Perenco, the UK’s largest onshore oil field, said a “small” amount of reservoir fluid (85% water and 15% oil) had leaked from its pipeline and that, according to as of late Sunday night, part of it had already been recovered. stated it state of emergency. The UK’s Health Security Agency has said bathing is prohibited in Poole Harbor or the surrounding area until further notice following the oil spill.