Downing Street and Whitehall have been evacuated due to the discovery of a suspicious package. The British media reported it. Parliament Street was also closed as a precaution. The Metropolitan Police Service reported that the police were notified at 11.42 am London time to report a suspicious package in Whitehall asking the population to “avoid the area”.

Police were called at 11.42hrs on Tuesday, 18 October to reports of a suspicious package in #Whitehall.

Officers are in attendance and a cordon is in place as a precaution.

The item will be assessed by specialist officers.

Please avoid the area. — MPS Westminster (@MPSWestminster) October 18, 2022

The experts then carefully evaluated the package found in Whitehall and stated that the perimeter is safe. The cords were removed and the area reopened.