Downing Street and Whitehall have been evacuated due to the discovery of a suspicious package. The British media reported it. Parliament Street was also closed as a precaution. The Metropolitan Police Service reported that the police were notified at 11.42 am London time to report a suspicious package in Whitehall asking the population to “avoid the area”.
The experts then carefully evaluated the package found in Whitehall and stated that the perimeter is safe. The cords were removed and the area reopened.
