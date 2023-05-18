UK Finance Minister slams CMA

Michael Galluzzi | 17/05/2023, ore 18:08

After the reform of the CMA announced by the UK Prime Minister, also Jeremy Hunt, Chancellor of the Exchequer of the British Government, expresses his opinion on the work of the British antitrust regarding the Activision-Microsoft affair.

Discussing the matter with members of the British Chamber of Commerce, the UK Finance Minister said bacchettato la Competition and Markets Authority for the no to the marriage between the house of Redmond and the publisher of Call of Duty.

In addressing his interlocutors during the annual conference with representatives of the Chamber of Commerce, Hunt argued that “In the case of Microsoft and Activision, it’s a merger involving two American companies. The US regulator is trying to block it and the British antitrust are of the same opinion. But I think one of the reasons why companies like Microsoft and Google want to invest in the UK both because our regulators are independent (unlike the American FTC, ed) and they are not controlled by politics, so they can be confident that there will always be some level playing field in any analysis performed by the antitrust“.

The British Finance Minister therefore points out that “I wouldn’t want to weaken or undermine this independence at all, but I think it’s important that all our regulators understand how great their responsibilities are for UK economic growth. For our tech industry, it’s not just about being able to do great deals, competition really matters.”.

Hunt’s statements are therefore destined to fuel the already heated debate that is involving the community, industry insiders, politics and the regulatory authorities themselves after the EU’s yes to the Activision-Microsoft deal and the break that came about between the bodies that approved the agreement and the antitrust bodies which, such as the American FTC or the English CMA, are oppose Activision’s entry into the Xbox family.

Source: The Independent