Home » UK Finance Minister slams CMA
World

UK Finance Minister slams CMA

by admin
UK Finance Minister slams CMA

GAME INFORMATION

After the reform of the CMA announced by the UK Prime Minister, also Jeremy Hunt, Chancellor of the Exchequer of the British Government, expresses his opinion on the work of the British antitrust regarding the Activision-Microsoft affair.

Discussing the matter with members of the British Chamber of Commerce, the UK Finance Minister said bacchettato la Competition and Markets Authority for the no to the marriage between the house of Redmond and the publisher of Call of Duty.

In addressing his interlocutors during the annual conference with representatives of the Chamber of Commerce, Hunt argued that “In the case of Microsoft and Activision, it’s a merger involving two American companies. The US regulator is trying to block it and the British antitrust are of the same opinion. But I think one of the reasons why companies like Microsoft and Google want to invest in the UK both because our regulators are independent (unlike the American FTC, ed) and they are not controlled by politics, so they can be confident that there will always be some level playing field in any analysis performed by the antitrust.

The British Finance Minister therefore points out that “I wouldn’t want to weaken or undermine this independence at all, but I think it’s important that all our regulators understand how great their responsibilities are for UK economic growth. For our tech industry, it’s not just about being able to do great deals, competition really matters.”.

Hunt’s statements are therefore destined to fuel the already heated debate that is involving the community, industry insiders, politics and the regulatory authorities themselves after the EU’s yes to the Activision-Microsoft deal and the break that came about between the bodies that approved the agreement and the antitrust bodies which, such as the American FTC or the English CMA, are oppose Activision’s entry into the Xbox family.

Source: The Independent

More content for Activision Blizzard

See also  Building a Path of Opportunity to Common Prosperity——Comments on General Secretary Xi Jinping’s Plan to Promote the Joint Construction of the “Belt and Road”

You may also like

I have. allows you to personalize the telephone...

Montana, TikTok banned in the US state since...

Belarus has restored border controls with Russia after...

“Here is the Boris Johnson you don’t know”....

Syria wants to do its best to curry...

State of the water level of the river...

«But I will only think about Palermo»”

Granit Xhaka goes from Arsenal to Bayer Leverkusen...

News Udinese – The black and whites with...

Drugs at will from Morocco and Spain in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy