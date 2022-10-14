Listen to the audio version of the article

The key chair of Chancellor of the Exchequer, Kwasi Kwarteng, the first holder of the Finance and Treasury of African origins in British history, leaps into the Tory government of Liz Truss. The 47-year-old minister resigned scarcely 40 days after the birth of the new cabinet that succeeded that of Boris Johnson in the wake of the political and financial storm fueled in recent weeks by the debut “mini budget maneuver” of a hyper liberal imprint – containing cuts tax billionaires in deficit despite inflation, the global crisis and the rise in rates – which he announced in Parliament on 23 September.

Press conference by Prime Minister Truss in the afternoon

Various British media had anticipated that during the press conference scheduled for this afternoon, British Prime Minister Liz Truss could have announced the dismissal of Chancellor of the Exchequer, Kwasi Kwarteng. But she was anticipated by her resignation. At the press conference, Truss will clarify his backtrack on the economic package of key fiscal measures, which has triggered market turmoil and caused controversy even within his own conservative party.

The de facto torpedoing of Kwarteng, recalled in advance in the past few hours by a mission in the US, aims to ease the pressure on the premier. But he actually risks weakening their position even more, given that it is essentially a matter of sacrificing an ally of the first hour and giving in to the ultimatums of the markets and internal protesters of the Tory majority.

The portrait

Kwasi Kwarteng, born in England to parents of the Ghanaian bourgeoisie who emigrated to the United Kingdom and a rising star of the conservative liberal right with studies at the University of Cambridge behind him, pays for the risk of the September maneuver, the erroneous calculations on the backlashes and the mix of uncertainty and arrogance accused on the communication front.

The announcement of his resignation, even before the formalization of Downing Street with the exchange of ritual letters with the premier and the formal acknowledgments for the work done, came from the BBC. Which underlines how Kwarteng becomes the most ephemeral chancellor in the whole of British history, with the exception of Iain Macleod, who died in 1970 just 30 days after receiving the post. His stay at 11 Downing Street was even shorter than the 62 days of Nadhim Zahawi, current titular minister of the Duchy of Lancaster, appointed by Boris Johnson at the start of the government crisis this summer and remained in the saddle for the routine until the advent of the current government following the election of Truss as the new leader of the Conservative Party.