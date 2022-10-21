Listen to the audio version of the article

Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt are the first aspirants to the succession of Liz Truss as leader of the Tory majority and future British premier to have started the battle for the collection of the 100 signatures of support required this time to participate in the race for yet another change of leadership in a party and a country in crisis. This was underlined by the BBC which, however, also indicates the striking hypothesis of a return to the field of Boris Johnson: forced to resign just three months ago, but still popular, at least in large sections of the conservative militant base.

The return of BoJo

To push the former prime minister, a specialist in political resurrections despite the criticisms of many detractors and the scandals that continue to pursue him, are today all the major pro-Tory newspapers. Starting with the Telegraph, according to which BoJo has already made it known “privately” that he is available and that he considers himself the only card in the party’s hands to avoid in the next elections – early or not – the terminal defeat that the latest polls predict at the moment compared to Keir Starmer’s non-sparkling Labor.

The point of view of the Uk newspapers

While, among the tabloids, the Sun gives Johnson already in contention and the Daily Mail evokes a challenge between him and his pragmatic former Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, to regain “the soul of the Conservatives”, on the opposite side the pro- Labor Mirror, on the other hand, calls for “early elections now”, in unison with the intimations of Stramer and the other leaders of the various opposition parties. The Guardian dwells one last time on the outgoing Truss, ignominiously forced to the “bitter end” of the resignation announcement on the 45th day of his mandate, the shortest in British history for a prime minister: after “44 days of turmoil” and with “a legacy of destruction” behind it.

Minister Wallace is on BoJo’s side

Ben Wallace, Britain’s respected defense minister, called himself out this morning from running for Liz Truss’s succession as Tory leader and future prime minister of the UK. Race in which he said he was “oriented” to instead support the option of a return to the saddle of Boris Johnson, as long as the former prime minister “answers” in a convincing way to “some questions” that have remained open in relation to the so-called scandal of the Partygate and other events that were at the basis of the resignation imposed on him obtorto neck three months ago.

Labor alarmed for Johnson’s return

Even the British Labor opposition is starting to take seriously the hypothesis of a flashback of Boris Johnson, self-proclaimed “Cincinnato”, in the chair of Tory leader and British premier after the ephemeral interlude of Liz Truss. And he shoots to zero on this scenario in the morning television interviews granted by leader Keir Starmer and vice-leader Angela Rayner, while in the media there is already talk of contacts between BoJo and his internal rival number one, Rishi Sunak, towards a potential mending and maybe a single ticket.