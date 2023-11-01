Home » UK Foreign Secretary Announces Potential Opening of Rafah Crossing for Foreign Nationals
Rafah Crossing Expected to Open Today to Allow Foreign Nationals to Leave, Says UK Foreign Secretary

In a social media post on Wednesday, British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly announced that the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt is likely to open today for a first group of foreign nationals. Cleverly assured that UK teams are prepared to assist British citizens as soon as they can leave the area.

This update follows US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s comment on Tuesday, stating that around 400 Americans and their families, totaling approximately 1,000 individuals, are currently trapped in Gaza and are seeking a way out with the aid of ongoing diplomatic efforts. The State Department spokesperson revealed that Blinken recently spoke with his Qatari counterpart to discuss pressuring Hamas, the governing authority in Gaza, to allow Americans and other foreign nationals to exit the conflict-ridden zone.

Coinciding with Cleverly’s remarks, a fleet of ambulances arrived at the Rafah crossing to transport around 80 injured Palestinians to Egypt. These patients would be the first known Palestinians permitted to leave Gaza since the beginning of the war with Israel over three weeks ago. As humanitarian aid continues to pour into the coastal strip, Cleverly emphasized the urgency of allowing life-saving assistance to enter Gaza as quickly as possible.

