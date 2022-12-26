LONDON – The “Boxing Day”, the name of the holiday of December 26 in the United Kingdom, is traditionally the day of fox hunting: today more than two hundred are held throughout the country, between the sounds of galloping horses. What his followers call a ‘sport’ and his critics call animal cruelty was banned in 2004 by a law proposed by the then Labor government of Tony Blairbut it always continued with a subterfuge: the dogs chase a rag soaked in the smell of fox, followed in turn by the hunters on horseback in their red coats.
See also The EU plans to impose sanctions on Belarus on the refugee crisis on the border between Belarus and Poland. Belarus: it will only be counterproductive