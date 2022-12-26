LONDON – The “Boxing Day”, the name of the holiday of December 26 in the United Kingdom, is traditionally the day of fox hunting: today more than two hundred are held throughout the country, between the sounds of galloping horses. What his followers call a ‘sport’ and his critics call animal cruelty was banned in 2004 by a law proposed by the then Labor government of Tony Blairbut it always continued with a subterfuge: the dogs chase a rag soaked in the smell of fox, followed in turn by the hunters on horseback in their red coats.