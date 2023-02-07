06.02.2023

On Monday, the staff of the British medical system went on strike. Tens of thousands of nurses and first responders joined the strike action, making the NHS even worse.

(Deutsche Welle Chinese Network) Reuters reported that since the end of last year, British nurses and emergency workers have held strikes. This time two professional practitioners joined forces to strike simultaneously. The strike, mainly in England, is the largest strike action since the establishment of the British National Health Service (NHS).

British nurses will go on strike on Tuesday. First responders and physiotherapists will go on strike one day each on Friday and Thursday. Stephen Powis, medical director of the NHS England, said it could be the most devastating week in NHS history.

Healthcare workers are demanding pay rises to tackle Britain’s worst inflation in 40 years. But the government said it would not be able to meet that requirement because it would lead to further increases in prices and further increases in interest rates and mortgage rates.

The Royal College of Nurses (RCN), Britain’s largest nurses’ union, wrote to Prime Minister Sunak last weekend, asking him to make “meaningful” salary proposals that would help nurses end their strike.

The government called on people to go to hospital emergency departments and clinics during the strike of medical staff, but also warned patients that they may encounter cancellations or postponements of appointments.

nurse turnover

The NHS is under extreme pressure, with millions of patients waiting to undergo surgery and thousands of patients missing emergency care each month.

According to the Royal College of Nursing, tens of thousands of nurses have left the industry due to low salaries in the past ten years. Last year alone, 25,000 nurses left their jobs. The serious shortage of personnel has had a great impact on nursing work.

The Royal College of Nursing initially called for a 5% pay rise over inflation. A compromise was later made in negotiations with the government, saying the demand could be halved. Still, the two sides were unable to reach an agreement after weeks of negotiations.

Thousands of first responders also went on strike on Monday. But not all emergency workers are on strike, so patients can still call 911.

Nurses and first responders in Wales have called off plans to strike on Monday as they review pay proposals from the Welsh Government.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told British media last week that he “would love to give nurses a big pay rise”, but the government faces difficult choices as it is pumping money into other parts of the NHS, such as buying nurses. Much medical equipment and ambulance.

(Reuters)

