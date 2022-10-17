Listen to the audio version of the article

London tries to calm the markets, after the storm unleashed by the hyper-liberal maneuver of the government of Liz Truss. The new British Chancellor of the Exchequer, Jeremy Hunt, announced a public intervention in the morning, followed by one statement at the House of Commons in the afternoon, to anticipate other course corrections with respect to the maxi-tax cut plan devised by Truss and former Treasury holder Kwarteng. Hunt’s move has for now revitalized the pound and the stock market indicators in London, which rose at the opening.

The storm on the markets and the reverse of Truss

The case broke out when the Truss-Kwarteng tandem announced, on 23 September, a mini-budget focused on a massive tax cut (45 billion pounds), without providing indications on financial coverage. Two of the pillars of the maneuver, rejected as a “gift to the rich”, were the stop to the 18% to 25% increase in corporate taxes in 2023 and the abolition of the 45% rate for those earning over £ 150,000. ‘year.

The fear of a maneuver as daring in its objectives as it was inconsistent in its implementation sent the markets into fibrillation, causing the pound to fall to an all-time low against the dollar and government bonds to skyrocket, pushing hundreds of pension funds into liquidity crises. The Bank of England found itself forced to step in with a £ 65 billion plan to purchase long-dated bonds to ease the pressure on the currency. Truss was the protagonist of a complete turnaround, firing Kwarteng and starting a series of reverse gears on the maneuver.